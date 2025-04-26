Delhi Capitals Gear Up for Crucial Clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals, after a series of away games, are back on familiar ground at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as they prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their ninth IPL 2025 match this Sunday. Having already secured a victory against Bengaluru earlier this season, the Capitals aim to cement their dominance with a second win.

Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk expressed his determination to rediscover his form. In a statement released by Delhi Capitals, he acknowledged the ups and downs that cricket brings, emphasizing the importance of maintaining balance regardless of performance. "My role as a batter is to provide a solid start, and I'm working diligently with coaches to achieve that," he stated.

Fraser-McGurk also lauded captain Axar Patel's leadership, highlighting his calming influence and encouragement to "keep smiling." With conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium differing from last year, and spin bowlers having more success, Fraser-McGurk remains optimistic about leveraging the team's adaptability, buoyed by the guidance of Head Coach Hemang Badani.

(With inputs from agencies.)