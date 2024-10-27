Zheng Qinwen Claims Third Title of the Season at Pan Pacific Open
Zheng Qinwen defeated Sofia Kenin 7-6(5) 6-3 to win the Pan Pacific Open, marking her third title this season. Zheng showcased impressive serves, including 16 aces, taking the match in just under two hours. The victory in Tokyo adds to her wins in Palermo and at the Paris Olympics.
China's tennis sensation Zheng Qinwen delivered an outstanding performance to defeat American Sofia Kenin 7-6(5), 6-3, securing the Pan Pacific Open title in a gripping match on Sunday. This victory marks Zheng's third title of an already impressive season.
Zheng dominated the match with a commanding display of power and precision, hitting 33 winners and serving 16 aces, in a contest that lasted nearly two hours. Despite heavy rain causing a temporary shutdown, Zheng held her mettle under a closed roof, adding Tokyo's title to her collection alongside wins in Palermo and the Paris Olympics.
The match's first set was fiercely contested, with Zheng failing to convert several breakpoints before emerging victorious in a tense tiebreak. The second set saw Zheng seizing momentum, breaking Kenin's serve early to establish a decisive lead. Though Kenin, hampered by injury but resilient, managed to challenge Zheng, the Chinese star's serve proved too powerful to overcome.
