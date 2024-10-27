Yin Ruoning Claims Another Victory at the Maybank Championship
Yin Ruoning delivered a stellar performance at the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship, capturing her second title this month with a remarkable 7-under 65 during the final round. The event, held in Malaysia, saw Yin triumph with a 23-under 265 total score, narrowly edging out competitor Jeeno Thitikul by one stroke.
Having already secured a six-shot victory at LPGA Shanghai earlier this month, Yin is enjoying a highly successful year. She also achieved a notable win at the 2024 Dow Championship, teaming up with Thitikul. Her continued success has put her in the spotlight as a rising star in women's golf.
The championship concluded with South Korea's Haeran Ryu two shots behind Yin. Notable performances included American Bailey Tardy and Sweden's Maja Stark, who tied for fourth place. Defending champion Celine Boutier finished tied for 12th, 11 strokes behind the leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
