Yin Ruoning Claims Another Victory at the Maybank Championship

Yin Ruoning triumphed at the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship in Malaysia, securing her second title this month with a 7-under 65 final round. The Chinese golfer overcame Jeeno Thitikul, who finished second, to clinch the win by one stroke, continuing her impressive winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:12 IST
Yin Ruoning delivered a stellar performance at the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship, capturing her second title this month with a remarkable 7-under 65 during the final round. The event, held in Malaysia, saw Yin triumph with a 23-under 265 total score, narrowly edging out competitor Jeeno Thitikul by one stroke.

Having already secured a six-shot victory at LPGA Shanghai earlier this month, Yin is enjoying a highly successful year. She also achieved a notable win at the 2024 Dow Championship, teaming up with Thitikul. Her continued success has put her in the spotlight as a rising star in women's golf.

The championship concluded with South Korea's Haeran Ryu two shots behind Yin. Notable performances included American Bailey Tardy and Sweden's Maja Stark, who tied for fourth place. Defending champion Celine Boutier finished tied for 12th, 11 strokes behind the leader.

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

