Alaalatoa Eyes British Test Challenge as Wallabies Gear Up for Lions Tour

Australian rugby star Allan Alaalatoa views the November tests against England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland as crucial preparation for the Wallabies ahead of next year's British and Irish Lions series. Recovering from injuries, Alaalatoa is focused on regaining top form and making a significant impact on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:24 IST
Australia's rugby forward Allan Alaalatoa sees the upcoming tests against England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland as vital preparation for the Wallabies, who are gearing up for the British and Irish Lions series next year. These tests are set to begin at Twickenham on November 9, marking the start of a challenging tour for the Australians.

The series will serve as a preparatory ground for the Wallabies, particularly from a forward pack's perspective, according to Alaalatoa. He emphasized the importance of set-pieces, scrums, and mauls, elements the European teams are known for. 'We know how important that is when it comes to scrum time and the maul,' Alaalatoa noted.

Having missed last year's World Cup due to injuries, Alaalatoa sees this tour as an opportunity to solidify his return. He said, 'The more times you're exposed and out on the field, it's a step forward towards where you want to be.' As he focuses on incremental growth, Alaalatoa is determined to return to his peak performance levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

