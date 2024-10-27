Athletes Shine Amidst Wins, Losses, and Comebacks in Sports Weekend

Dalvin Cook is poised to make a splash as he prepares for his debut with the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. The former Pro Bowl selection was activated from the practice squad, adding firepower to the Cowboys' lineup.

Amidst a thrilling tennis weekend, Ben Shelton secured the final spot at the Swiss Indoors Basel, breaking Arthur Fils' impressive winning streak. Meanwhile, China's Zheng Qinwen claimed victory at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, further highlighting her formidable skills this season.

In other news, the Las Vegas Aces have decided not to renew Natalie Williams' contract as general manager. On the baseball diamond, Shohei Ohtani's injury raised concerns, yet provided hope for speedy recovery as he leaves the field during a World Series game.

