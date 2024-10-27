Athletes Shine Amidst Wins, Losses, and Comebacks in Sports Weekend
The Dallas Cowboys are set to debut Dalvin Cook against the San Francisco 49ers. Tennis players Ben Shelton and Zheng Qinwen achieved victories in Basel and Tokyo, respectively. Natalie Williams exits as the Las Vegas Aces general manager. Shohei Ohtani injures his shoulder during the World Series. Other highlights include NBA and NHL updates.
Dalvin Cook is poised to make a splash as he prepares for his debut with the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. The former Pro Bowl selection was activated from the practice squad, adding firepower to the Cowboys' lineup.
Amidst a thrilling tennis weekend, Ben Shelton secured the final spot at the Swiss Indoors Basel, breaking Arthur Fils' impressive winning streak. Meanwhile, China's Zheng Qinwen claimed victory at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, further highlighting her formidable skills this season.
In other news, the Las Vegas Aces have decided not to renew Natalie Williams' contract as general manager. On the baseball diamond, Shohei Ohtani's injury raised concerns, yet provided hope for speedy recovery as he leaves the field during a World Series game.
(With inputs from agencies.)