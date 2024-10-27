Left Menu

CB Benson and Reena Manohar Triumph in Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024

CB Benson and Reena Manohar claimed victory in the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024. Benson finished the 42.2 km race in 3:00:42, while Manohar completed it in 04:50:06. Sachin Tendulkar praised participants for their enthusiasm. Sajith KM won the half-marathon, securing his third consecutive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:01 IST
CB Benson and Reena Manohar Triumph in Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CB Benson and Reena Manohar emerged victorious at the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024, held on Sunday. Benson successfully navigated the 42.2-kilometer course in three hours and forty-two seconds, achieving victory after two previous second-place finishes.

In the women's category, Reena Manohar stole the spotlight with a time of 04:50:06. Mary Joshy and Nileena Babu claimed the second and third positions, respectively. The event highlighted the competitive spirit and participation of running enthusiasts.

Brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar commended participants for their dedication to fitness. Among other standout performances, Sajith KM secured his third consecutive title in the half-marathon with a time of 1:21:23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024