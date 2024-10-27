CB Benson and Reena Manohar Triumph in Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024
CB Benson and Reena Manohar claimed victory in the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024. Benson finished the 42.2 km race in 3:00:42, while Manohar completed it in 04:50:06. Sachin Tendulkar praised participants for their enthusiasm. Sajith KM won the half-marathon, securing his third consecutive win.
CB Benson and Reena Manohar emerged victorious at the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024, held on Sunday. Benson successfully navigated the 42.2-kilometer course in three hours and forty-two seconds, achieving victory after two previous second-place finishes.
In the women's category, Reena Manohar stole the spotlight with a time of 04:50:06. Mary Joshy and Nileena Babu claimed the second and third positions, respectively. The event highlighted the competitive spirit and participation of running enthusiasts.
Brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar commended participants for their dedication to fitness. Among other standout performances, Sajith KM secured his third consecutive title in the half-marathon with a time of 1:21:23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
