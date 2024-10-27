India's Cricket Transition: Navigating a Bowler Crisis

India's path to the World Test Championship final next year is uncertain, sparking speculation about future team composition. With experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin aging, a significant transition is on the horizon.

Embarrassingly defeated by New Zealand in a recent series, India's cricket squad undergoes scrutiny. There's pressure on new head coach Gautam Gambhir to navigate the team through this tricky phase, especially with critical players poised to retire soon.

Bowling remains India's biggest challenge, with Mohammed Shami nearing the end of his career and replacements like Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed lacking consistency. Meanwhile, India's batting line-up appears stronger, with potential options like Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan ready to step up.

(With inputs from agencies.)