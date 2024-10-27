Barcelona Triumphs with Stunning 4-0 Win Over Real Madrid in El Clasico

In an electrifying El Clasico encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, Barcelona's manager, Hansi Flick, celebrated a spectacular 4-0 triumph over arch-rivals Real Madrid. Instrumental in this decisive victory was Robert Lewandowski, who netted two swift goals, striking in the 54th and 56th minutes to give Barcelona the lead.

The onslaught continued as 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal added a third goal in the 77th minute, while Raphinha rounded off the scoring in the 84th minute. This resounding win follows Barcelona's impressive 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier in the week, further solidifying their dominance.

Flick lauded his team's exceptional performance and meticulous defensive strategy, crediting the high-pressure tactics and possession play for their success. Despite Kylian Mbappe's efforts, Real Madrid's attempts to claw back were thwarted by the offside rule, as Barcelona maintained their lead in the La Liga standings with 30 points, six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)