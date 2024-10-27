Left Menu

Mitchell Santner's Historic Spin Dominance Ends India's Home Test Streak

Mitchell Santner's 13-wicket haul broke India's home Test dominance, aiding New Zealand to a historic series win. His 13/157 ranks third for visiting bowlers in India and third-best for New Zealand. This performance signifies his rise as one of New Zealand's finest Test bowlers.

In an extraordinary display of spin bowling, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has upended India's reign in home Test matches, taking an impressive 13 wickets during a match in Pune. This performance has propelled Santner into the ranks of elite visiting bowlers in India, marking the first home Test series loss for India since 2012.

As reported by *Wisden*, Santner achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in the second Test, snaring seven wickets in the first innings alone, and demolishing India's batting lineup with figures of 7/53. On a pitch tailor-made for spinners, his accuracy and skill were pivotal in the match's outcome, as he continued his dominance in the second innings with a 6/104 haul, bowling 29 consecutive overs.

India's attempt to chase, spearheaded by Yashasvi Jaiswal's rapid 77, fell short by 103 runs, with Santner's disciplined bowling causing significant damage, including a crucial run-out of Rishabh Pant. Santner's match figures of 13/157 not only sit among the top for visiting bowlers in India but are also the third-best by a New Zealand bowler in Test history, testifying to his stature as one of New Zealand's premier Test cricketers.

