Mohammed Shami's Road to Recovery: Aiming for Red Ball Cricket Return

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has issued an apology to fans and the BCCI after his anticipated return to the team for the prestigious tour of Australia was postponed. His current match fitness level, following rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, is not yet adequate for international cricket.

Despite undergoing surgery and declaring himself pain-free, Shami continues to battle with knee swelling. The 34-year-old remains optimistic, sharing a video of his training on Instagram, promising fans and officials that his return to domestic cricket is imminent, specifically targeting participation in the Ranji Trophy.

While he was excluded from the Test series against Australia, Shami's return to red ball cricket is highly anticipated. His absence means Jasprit Bumrah and others lead India's pace attack, as the team seeks to rebound from their recent home series loss to New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)