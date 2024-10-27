Left Menu

Thrilling Draw as Sergio Lobera Returns to Mumbai

In a gripping encounter, Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC ended in a 1-1 draw as Lobera made a return to Mumbai. Roy Krishna and Nikolaos Karelis netted the goals. The match featured a blend of intense tactical battles and crucial defensive maneuvers, holding the line against fierce offensive attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:32 IST
Thrilling Draw as Sergio Lobera Returns to Mumbai
MCFC'S Mehtab Singh in action against OFC (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC played out an intense 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, marking the return of Sergio Lobera to the island city. A packed crowd witnessed thrilling performances from both squads, highlighted by goals from Roy Krishna and Nikolaos Karelis.

The game began with Odisha pressing hard, led by Fijian striker Roy Krishna. His early 14th-minute goal capitalized on a defensive error by Mumbai City FC, offering the Juggernauts an initial advantage. However, Mumbai City FC swiftly responded, equalizing in the 23rd minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte set up Karelis to outmaneuver former Mumbai star goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

The second half continued with tense competition, particularly noteworthy for Amrinder Singh's crucial saves that staved off multiple attempts by Mumbai. Despite midfielder Ahmed Jahouh's late dismissal, Odisha held strong to secure a draw. Both teams now prepare for their upcoming matches on November 3rd, looking to build on this vibrant encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024