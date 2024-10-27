Thrilling Draw as Sergio Lobera Returns to Mumbai

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC played out an intense 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, marking the return of Sergio Lobera to the island city. A packed crowd witnessed thrilling performances from both squads, highlighted by goals from Roy Krishna and Nikolaos Karelis.

The game began with Odisha pressing hard, led by Fijian striker Roy Krishna. His early 14th-minute goal capitalized on a defensive error by Mumbai City FC, offering the Juggernauts an initial advantage. However, Mumbai City FC swiftly responded, equalizing in the 23rd minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte set up Karelis to outmaneuver former Mumbai star goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

The second half continued with tense competition, particularly noteworthy for Amrinder Singh's crucial saves that staved off multiple attempts by Mumbai. Despite midfielder Ahmed Jahouh's late dismissal, Odisha held strong to secure a draw. Both teams now prepare for their upcoming matches on November 3rd, looking to build on this vibrant encounter.

