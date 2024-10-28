Left Menu

England Rugby Squad Gears Up for New Zealand Clash

England coach Steve Borthwick has expanded the squad by adding George Ford, Alex Coles, and Ted Hill ahead of their game against New Zealand. The match at Twickenham Stadium is part of the Autumn Nation Series. Meanwhile, Charlie Ewels and Ollie Chessum are out for injury assessment and return protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 00:59 IST
England Rugby Squad Gears Up for New Zealand Clash

In preparation for their high-stakes match against New Zealand as part of the Autumn Nation Series, England's rugby coach Steve Borthwick has bolstered the team's lineup. The Rugby Football Union announced on Sunday that George Ford, Alex Coles, and Ted Hill have been added to the squad.

The match is set to take place at Twickenham Stadium, where anticipation is building for England's first of four November internationals. Unfortunately, Charlie Ewels and Ollie Chessum have been released from the squad. Chessum is undergoing further evaluation for a knee injury, while Ewels continues to follow return-to-play protocols.

England's current 36-player squad includes a strong lineup of forwards and backs from various clubs, poised to take on their formidable opponents this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024