England Rugby Squad Gears Up for New Zealand Clash

In preparation for their high-stakes match against New Zealand as part of the Autumn Nation Series, England's rugby coach Steve Borthwick has bolstered the team's lineup. The Rugby Football Union announced on Sunday that George Ford, Alex Coles, and Ted Hill have been added to the squad.

The match is set to take place at Twickenham Stadium, where anticipation is building for England's first of four November internationals. Unfortunately, Charlie Ewels and Ollie Chessum have been released from the squad. Chessum is undergoing further evaluation for a knee injury, while Ewels continues to follow return-to-play protocols.

England's current 36-player squad includes a strong lineup of forwards and backs from various clubs, poised to take on their formidable opponents this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)