Rising Star Harshit Rana Joins India for Border-Gavaskar Series

Harshit Rana, a young Delhi pacer, has earned a call-up to the Indian Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Known for his competitive spirit akin to Australian players, Rana expresses excitement and readiness as he prepares for his potential international debut in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:09 IST
Harshit Rana. (Photo- IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for Indian cricket, Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has been named in the squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The young bowler is thrilled at the opportunity, likening his competitive nature on the field to that of Australian players.

Rana's inclusion came after his impressive performances in the domestic circuit, particularly highlighted by his five-wicket haul against Assam in the Ranji Trophy. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Rana revealed his excitement over the selection, stating, 'Being selected for Australia tour is a big deal for me. The kind of competitive attitude I like to play cricket with on the field is very similar to Australia's.'

The 22-year-old who has yet to debut internationally, credits his growth to his experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and interactions with the Indian team's senior players, such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, from whom he frequently seeks advice.

