Rising Star Harshit Rana Joins India for Border-Gavaskar Series

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has been named in the squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The young bowler is thrilled at the opportunity, likening his competitive nature on the field to that of Australian players.

Rana's inclusion came after his impressive performances in the domestic circuit, particularly highlighted by his five-wicket haul against Assam in the Ranji Trophy. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Rana revealed his excitement over the selection, stating, 'Being selected for Australia tour is a big deal for me. The kind of competitive attitude I like to play cricket with on the field is very similar to Australia's.'

The 22-year-old who has yet to debut internationally, credits his growth to his experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and interactions with the Indian team's senior players, such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, from whom he frequently seeks advice.

(With inputs from agencies.)