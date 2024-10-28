Celebrating The 'Rumble in the Jungle' Legacy: 50 Years On
Half a century after the iconic 'Rumble in the Jungle,' Kinshasa is set to commemorate the legendary boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. This event inspired a generation of boxers and remains a significant cultural memory in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Half a century has passed since the legendary 'Rumble in the Jungle' echoed globally from Kinshasa, and the city is now gearing up to celebrate this influential milestone.
The underdog Muhammad Ali's triumph over the unbeaten champion George Foreman on October 30, 1974, is being commemorated with events organized by the Democratic Republic of Congo's presidency and the U.S. Embassy. As part of these festivities, approximately 20 aspiring boxers from across Africa gathered for an amateur championship in Kinshasa, revisiting the historic fight in their training.
"This fight is not just a memory; it is a pivotal chapter for the Congolese," declared Tshilombo Mukadi, the coach of Congo's national boxing team. His athletes, who are preparing for the 21st African Amateur Boxing Championship, draw inspiration from Muhammad Ali's technical prowess, which continues to serve as a beacon for young athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
