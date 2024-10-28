Left Menu

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana Lead Uttar Pradesh's Charge in Ranji Trophy Thriller

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana put Uttar Pradesh in a strong position against Punjab with half-centuries, contributing to a total of 556/9. In other matches, Haryana gained an edge over MP, Kerala fought back after a Bengal bowling barrage, and Karnataka secured a first innings lead over Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:40 IST
Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana Lead Uttar Pradesh's Charge in Ranji Trophy Thriller

On day three of the Ranji Trophy Group C match, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana delivered standout performances with their half-centuries for Uttar Pradesh. Their efforts helped their team declare at 556/9, setting a lead of 346 runs against Punjab, who struggled to 49/1 at stumps.

In other notable matches, Haryana achieved a first-innings lead over Madhya Pradesh thanks to Harshal Patel's determined 72 and opener Lakshay Dalal's maiden century. Meanwhile, despite Ishan Porel's impressive five-wicket haul, Kerala staged a strong recovery against Bengal, led by Jalaj Saxena's 84.

Veteran Mayank Agarwal's century guided Karnataka to a first innings lead over Bihar. As the Ranji Trophy progresses, these key performances are shaping the unfolding narratives of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024