Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana Lead Uttar Pradesh's Charge in Ranji Trophy Thriller

On day three of the Ranji Trophy Group C match, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana delivered standout performances with their half-centuries for Uttar Pradesh. Their efforts helped their team declare at 556/9, setting a lead of 346 runs against Punjab, who struggled to 49/1 at stumps.

In other notable matches, Haryana achieved a first-innings lead over Madhya Pradesh thanks to Harshal Patel's determined 72 and opener Lakshay Dalal's maiden century. Meanwhile, despite Ishan Porel's impressive five-wicket haul, Kerala staged a strong recovery against Bengal, led by Jalaj Saxena's 84.

Veteran Mayank Agarwal's century guided Karnataka to a first innings lead over Bihar. As the Ranji Trophy progresses, these key performances are shaping the unfolding narratives of the competition.

