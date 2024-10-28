PCB Revamps Selection Strategy for Tours to Australia and Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has overhauled its selection process for upcoming cricket tours to Australia and Zimbabwe. The move includes assigning a national selector each to these countries, granting them decisive power over team compositions.

Asad Shafiq will accompany the team to Australia, while former skipper Azhar Ali is set to oversee squad matters in Zimbabwe. This strategic shift follows a disappointing defeat to England at Multan, prompting the PCB to dissolve previous roles held by the captain and head coach in the decision-making process.

In an unexpected development, Gary Kirsten, head coach of the limited-overs team, resigned on Monday, citing dissatisfaction with being excluded from selection decisions. He has been temporarily replaced by Jason Gillespie, who serves as the Test team's head coach.

