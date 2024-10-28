Erik ten Hag's Dramatic Football Journey: From Ajax Glory to Manchester United's Struggles

Erik ten Hag, a prominent figure in football, was relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager after just over two years. Born in Haaksbergen, Netherlands, ten Hag carved a notable path in both playing and coaching within the sport.

Ten Hag's playing career saw him as a defender for teams like FC Twente and Utrecht. Transitioning to coaching in 2012, he led Go Ahead Eagles to promotion in his first season, later joining Bayern Munich II and returning to manage in the Netherlands with FC Utrecht. His crowning achievement came with Ajax, leading them to three Eredivisie titles and a Champions League semi-final.

At Manchester United, ten Hag initially found success but struggled in his final season, resulting in his dismissal in October 2023. United finished eighth, winning the FA Cup but languishing in mid-table in the Premier League.

