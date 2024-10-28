Manchester United Dismisses Ten Hag Amid Struggles

Manchester United has officially terminated Erik ten Hag's role as manager amid a challenging beginning to the current season, leaving fans disappointed and the club in turmoil after his brief tenure.

Ten Hag managed to secure two domestic cups, but Manchester United's poor start in the league and consecutive losses to Liverpool and Tottenham resulted in his dismissal.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will step in as interim head coach while the club seeks a permanent replacement, with notable names like Gareth Southgate and Xavi Hernandez rumored to be in consideration for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)