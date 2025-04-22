Left Menu

Norwich City Appoints Jack Wilshere as Interim Coach After Managerial Shake-Up

Norwich City Football Club has dismissed Danish manager Johannes Hoff Thorup due to unsatisfactory performance. Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, Thorup's assistant, will serve as interim coach until the season's end. The decision follows the team's drop to 14th place after losing to Millwall.

Norwich City Football Club has announced a significant change in its management team following a series of disappointing results. Danish manager Johannes Hoff Thorup has been relieved of his duties, and his assistant, Jack Wilshere, will step in as the interim coach.

This decision comes after a challenging period for the team, which recently suffered a 3-1 loss to Millwall, resulting in a drop to 14th place in the Championship standings. Sporting Director Ben Knapper expressed that the change aligns with the club's broader strategy, although it was made necessary by recent performances.

Wilshere, who joined Norwich as an assistant coach in October 2024, will guide the team for the remainder of the Championship season. This decision marks a pivotal moment for the club as they focus on the last two fixtures under Wilshere's leadership.

