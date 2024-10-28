Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket in Flux: Basit Ali's Cautionary Advice to Aaqib Javed

Former cricketer Basit Ali urges Aaqib Javed to remain as men's senior selector rather than stepping into the white-ball head coach role after Gary Kirsten's departure. The PCB seeks a new coach while addressing internal controversies, including Fakhar Zaman's exclusion due to fitness issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:44 IST
Pakistan Cricket in Flux: Basit Ali's Cautionary Advice to Aaqib Javed
Aaqib Javed (Photo: ICC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events in Pakistan cricket, former cricketer Basit Ali has advised Aaqib Javed, the senior selector, to refrain from taking on the role of the men's white-ball head coach after Gary Kirsten's resignation. Kirsten stepped down after a six-month tenure, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to announce that Test coach Jason Gillespie will temporarily fill the void during Pakistan's tour of Australia starting November 4, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

With the quest for a new head coach underway, reports suggest that Aaqib is a prime candidate. However, Basit Ali has voiced his concerns, suggesting Aaqib should continue focusing on his current responsibilities. In a statement on his YouTube channel, Basit highlighted the team's recent triumphs against England, advising, "Don't become the head coach. This is the best piece of advice I can give you. You're doing well; keep it up."

Alongside these developments, Basit Ali addressed the ongoing controversy involving Fakhar Zaman, who was excluded from the PCB's latest list of centrally contracted players over fitness issues. Following Fakhar's criticism on social media about the PCB's decision to drop Babar Azam, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi clarified in a Lahore press conference that fitness concerns led to Fakhar's exclusion. Basit called on Aaqib to examine Fakhar's situation, emphasizing that injustice should be addressed to safeguard the interests of players considered heroes of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024