Pakistan Cricket in Flux: Basit Ali's Cautionary Advice to Aaqib Javed

In a recent turn of events in Pakistan cricket, former cricketer Basit Ali has advised Aaqib Javed, the senior selector, to refrain from taking on the role of the men's white-ball head coach after Gary Kirsten's resignation. Kirsten stepped down after a six-month tenure, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to announce that Test coach Jason Gillespie will temporarily fill the void during Pakistan's tour of Australia starting November 4, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

With the quest for a new head coach underway, reports suggest that Aaqib is a prime candidate. However, Basit Ali has voiced his concerns, suggesting Aaqib should continue focusing on his current responsibilities. In a statement on his YouTube channel, Basit highlighted the team's recent triumphs against England, advising, "Don't become the head coach. This is the best piece of advice I can give you. You're doing well; keep it up."

Alongside these developments, Basit Ali addressed the ongoing controversy involving Fakhar Zaman, who was excluded from the PCB's latest list of centrally contracted players over fitness issues. Following Fakhar's criticism on social media about the PCB's decision to drop Babar Azam, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi clarified in a Lahore press conference that fitness concerns led to Fakhar's exclusion. Basit called on Aaqib to examine Fakhar's situation, emphasizing that injustice should be addressed to safeguard the interests of players considered heroes of the sport.

