Young Indian Stars Set to Shine at Hylo Open 2024

A promising Indian badminton squad, led by Malvika Bansod and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, heads to the Hylo Open 2024 in Germany. With key players like PV Sindhu absent, the spotlight is on this young team to make a mark on the international stage in Saarbrucken.

Updated: 28-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:56 IST
Malvika Bansod (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant opportunity for emerging talent, a young Indian badminton team is set to compete at the Hylo Open 2024, beginning Tuesday in Saarbrucken, Germany. With seasoned players like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy not participating, the focus shifts to upcoming stars like Malvika Bansod and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran.

Malvika Bansod, who reached the quarter-finals last year, is entering the tournament as the sixth seed in women's singles, while Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, ranked world number 44, takes the seventh seed in men's singles. Both are expected to be key players for India in the absence of more established stars.

The event will also see Sathish pairing with Aadya Variyath for the mixed doubles challenge, and Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra representing India in women's doubles. Other Indian players to watch include Ayush Shetty, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, and Chirag Sen, all competing at the prestigious Saarlandhalle arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

