Young Indian Stars Set to Shine at Hylo Open 2024

In a significant opportunity for emerging talent, a young Indian badminton team is set to compete at the Hylo Open 2024, beginning Tuesday in Saarbrucken, Germany. With seasoned players like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy not participating, the focus shifts to upcoming stars like Malvika Bansod and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran.

Malvika Bansod, who reached the quarter-finals last year, is entering the tournament as the sixth seed in women's singles, while Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, ranked world number 44, takes the seventh seed in men's singles. Both are expected to be key players for India in the absence of more established stars.

The event will also see Sathish pairing with Aadya Variyath for the mixed doubles challenge, and Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra representing India in women's doubles. Other Indian players to watch include Ayush Shetty, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, and Chirag Sen, all competing at the prestigious Saarlandhalle arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)