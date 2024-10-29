Left Menu

Manchester United Managerial Shakeup: Erik ten Hag Sacked, Van Nistelrooy Takes Interim Charge

Manchester United dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after continued underperformance, placing them at 14th in the Premier League. Ten Hag, appointed in April 2022, led United to league and FA Cup victories but failed to stabilize the team this season. Ruud van Nistelrooy fills the manager role temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 01:41 IST
Manchester United Managerial Shakeup: Erik ten Hag Sacked, Van Nistelrooy Takes Interim Charge
Erik ten Hag

In a significant move, Manchester United has decided to sever ties with Erik ten Hag following the team's disappointing run of results. The club, which currently languishes in 14th place within the Premier League, announced the decision after another defeat, marking an end to ten Hag's tenure of two and a half years.

Subsequently, United's assistant coach and ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim manager. The club issued a statement clarifying the unanimous decision to replace ten Hag due to persistent underperformance, despite heavy investment in the squad exceeding £600 million.

As speculation mounts around potential managerial candidates, including Sporting's Ruben Amorim, the club continues its challenging season, having earned just 11 points in the Premier League so far. The search for ten Hag's successor is underway as financial overseer Jim Ratcliffe manages operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024