In a significant move, Manchester United has decided to sever ties with Erik ten Hag following the team's disappointing run of results. The club, which currently languishes in 14th place within the Premier League, announced the decision after another defeat, marking an end to ten Hag's tenure of two and a half years.

Subsequently, United's assistant coach and ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim manager. The club issued a statement clarifying the unanimous decision to replace ten Hag due to persistent underperformance, despite heavy investment in the squad exceeding £600 million.

As speculation mounts around potential managerial candidates, including Sporting's Ruben Amorim, the club continues its challenging season, having earned just 11 points in the Premier League so far. The search for ten Hag's successor is underway as financial overseer Jim Ratcliffe manages operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)