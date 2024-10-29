Left Menu

Vinicius Jr's Fight Against Racism and Ballon d'Or Controversy

Vinicius Jr, a Brazilian footballer for Real Madrid, vowed to continue combatting racism, despite his activism potentially costing him the 2023 Ballon d'Or award. The football community is believed to be unprepared for a player who actively challenges systemic issues. Despite club successes, Vinicius's efforts remain paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 05:22 IST
Vinicius Jr's Fight Against Racism and Ballon d'Or Controversy
Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr, the Brazilian and Real Madrid forward, has vowed to continue his fight against racism, even if it cost him the Ballon d'Or award this year. Sources close to the player told Reuters about his determination to stand against racial injustice.

After finishing second in the esteemed award voting behind Manchester City's Rodri, Vinicius took to social media, boldly declaring his commitment to social activism, saying, 'I will do it 10 times if I have to. They're not ready.' Real Madrid boycotted the awards ceremony in Paris in anticipation of Vinicius not winning.

Analysts believe his activism could be why he missed out on the top prize, signifying a broader issue within the football community's readiness to accept a player fighting for systemic change. Despite his racial challenges in Spain, his contributions to Real Madrid's successes remain significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024