Vinicius Jr's Fight Against Racism and Ballon d'Or Controversy

Vinicius Jr, the Brazilian and Real Madrid forward, has vowed to continue his fight against racism, even if it cost him the Ballon d'Or award this year. Sources close to the player told Reuters about his determination to stand against racial injustice.

After finishing second in the esteemed award voting behind Manchester City's Rodri, Vinicius took to social media, boldly declaring his commitment to social activism, saying, 'I will do it 10 times if I have to. They're not ready.' Real Madrid boycotted the awards ceremony in Paris in anticipation of Vinicius not winning.

Analysts believe his activism could be why he missed out on the top prize, signifying a broader issue within the football community's readiness to accept a player fighting for systemic change. Despite his racial challenges in Spain, his contributions to Real Madrid's successes remain significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)