Matthew Wade's Next Innings: From Wickets to Coaching

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade retires from international cricket at 36. He transitions to coaching, ending a 13-year career where he played 36 tests, 97 ODIs, and 92 T20s. Known for his crucial 2021 T20 World Cup performance, Wade remains a memorable figure in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 29-10-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 06:51 IST
Matthew Wade
  • Country:
  • Australia

Matthew Wade, the accomplished Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, has announced his retirement from an illustrious international cricket career, marking the beginning of his journey into coaching. The 36-year-old's decision came as he acknowledged the end of his international tenure after appearing in his last T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Over his 13-year career, Wade played a pivotal role in Australia's cricketing successes, including his memorable unbeaten performance at the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan, which was crucial in securing their berth in the final. Australia emerged victorious in the final against New Zealand, achieving their first T20 World Cup title.

Despite strong competition from other wicketkeepers like Brad Haddin and Tim Paine, Wade's resilience ensured his place in the team during key series, such as the 2019 Ashes. Cricket Australia has praised his adaptability and impact, highlighting him as a cherished teammate throughout his varied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

