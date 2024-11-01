Left Menu

Racing Tensions: Verstappen's Style Under Fire; Hamilton Reflects

Max Verstappen's aggressive driving style, particularly against Lando Norris in Mexico, has come under criticism. Lewis Hamilton reflects that Verstappen's style hasn't changed much since their contentious 2021 championship battle. Verstappen defends his approach, asserting his knowledge and confidence in Formula One after a decade in the sport.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's driving style has recently drawn criticism again, especially after controversial incidents in Mexico involving Lando Norris. Despite this, Lewis Hamilton believes Verstappen's approach remains similar to their fierce 2021 title battle.

The Red Bull champion, who famously denied Hamilton an eighth title with a thrilling final-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi, was penalized twice in Mexico for gaining an advantage after forcing Norris off track. Hamilton noted that Verstappen's style hasn't evolved much from past seasons.

In response to his critics, Verstappen held firm, confident in his driving expertise after 10 years in Formula One. Meanwhile, the drivers' meeting post-Mexico was described as 'positive' by George Russell, who indicated actions needing punishment were indeed addressed.

