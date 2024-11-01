Racing Tensions: Verstappen's Style Under Fire; Hamilton Reflects
Max Verstappen's aggressive driving style, particularly against Lando Norris in Mexico, has come under criticism. Lewis Hamilton reflects that Verstappen's style hasn't changed much since their contentious 2021 championship battle. Verstappen defends his approach, asserting his knowledge and confidence in Formula One after a decade in the sport.
Max Verstappen's driving style has recently drawn criticism again, especially after controversial incidents in Mexico involving Lando Norris. Despite this, Lewis Hamilton believes Verstappen's approach remains similar to their fierce 2021 title battle.
The Red Bull champion, who famously denied Hamilton an eighth title with a thrilling final-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi, was penalized twice in Mexico for gaining an advantage after forcing Norris off track. Hamilton noted that Verstappen's style hasn't evolved much from past seasons.
In response to his critics, Verstappen held firm, confident in his driving expertise after 10 years in Formula One. Meanwhile, the drivers' meeting post-Mexico was described as 'positive' by George Russell, who indicated actions needing punishment were indeed addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Billionaire Arnault Eyes Paris FC With Red Bull Partnership
Red Bull's Ride Height Device Sparks Rule Controversy
Red Bull & Arnault Forge New Era for Paris FC
Billionaire Bernard Arnault and Red Bull Team Up for Paris FC Takeover
French Billionaire Arnault and Red Bull Set Sights on Paris FC Takeover