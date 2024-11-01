Jadeja Reflects on India’s Dramatic Collapse Against New Zealand

In a dramatic turn of events during the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium, India experienced an unexpected collapse against New Zealand, as reflected by experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. On the opening day's final session, India's seemingly secure position was overturned in the last couple of overs, much to the visitors' advantage.

As the game approached what seemed to be a firm finish for the hosts, India lost three crucial wickets in just two overs, altering the course of the match. Ajaz Patel played a pivotal role by achieving a double-wicket maiden, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0) in consecutive deliveries.

The situation further deteriorated for India when Virat Kohli (4) was run out due to a sharp throw from Matt Henry, leaving India at 86/4 and trailing by 149 runs. Jadeja acknowledged these setbacks and emphasized the importance of team collaboration to achieve a target of 230 runs. With initial breakthroughs by Akash Deep, spinners Jadeja and Washington Sundar exploited the conditions, with the former snagging a five-wicket haul and the latter a four-wicket spell.

Despite the challenging Mumbai heat, both bowlers excelled, contributing significantly to halting New Zealand's advance. Jadeja expressed satisfaction with his performance and lauded Sundar's contributions, noting the heat's difficulty. India aims to recover as play resumes on Day 2, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at the crease, working to close the 149-run gap.

