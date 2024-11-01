Ricky Ponting's Bold Strategy: Punjab Kings Gear Up for IPL 2025 Auction

In a strategic overhaul, newly appointed Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has laid out his plans for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction, focusing on rejuvenating the team with a fresh approach. The franchise, known for its struggles in recent seasons, aims to change its fortunes under Ponting's leadership.

Announcing their decision to retain only two uncapped players, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, Punjab Kings is entering the auction with a significant financial edge. This bold move comes as international stars like Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran were released, pointing to a substantial rebuild from the ground up.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting expressed eagerness to start anew and build what he envisions as the most dynamic and enthralling team in the IPL. With high-profile releases such as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer by various franchises, the stage is set for an exciting auction where strategic planning will be crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)