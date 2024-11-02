Left Menu

Guridi's Decisive Goal Ends Alaves' Losing Streak

Jon Guridi scored in the 76th minute to lead Alaves to a 1-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga, breaking a five-game losing streak. The victory elevated the Basque club to 12th place, while Mallorca fell to seventh. It was Guridi's first goal of the season.

  • Country:
  • Spain

In a pivotal La Liga match, Jon Guridi's late goal secured a 1-0 victory for Alaves against Mallorca.

The win ended a troubling five-match losing streak for Alaves, one defeat short of their worst in over three years.

Guridi's decisive goal, his first of the season, lifted Alaves to 12th place in the league standings.

