Akram Afif: Qatar's World Cup Qualification Hopes Hang in the Balance

Akram Afif, crowned AFC Player of the Year, remains optimistic about Qatar's 2026 World Cup qualification chances despite a slow start. As reigning Asian champions, Qatar faces a challenging path in the preliminaries, sitting fourth in their group, with crucial matches ahead to secure a spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:32 IST
Akram Afif, fresh from his second AFC Player of the Year accolade, expresses confidence in Qatar's bid for the 2026 World Cup despite their bumpy start. The reigning Asian champions are fourth in their group and are pushing for automatic qualification.

Afif acknowledges the difficulty of the World Cup preliminaries compared to the Asian Cup, calling it a marathon effort. Currently, Iran and Uzbekistan lead Group A with 10 points each, leaving Qatar and the UAE trailing as they aim for one of Asia's guaranteed slots.

Facing criticism after recent performances, Afif remains focused. Qatar's pivotal match against Uzbekistan on November 14 is crucial to their campaign. The team is determined to overcome setbacks and work tirelessly to satisfy their supporters and secure a spot in the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

