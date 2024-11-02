Nepal Stuns Australia: Shocking Upsets in Hong Kong Sixes Day 2

The action on Day 2 of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 witnessed unexpected outcomes as Nepal pulled off a stunning victory over Australia. Nepal's captain, Sundeep Jora, led with a commanding fifty before retiring, helping his team post 111/2 in 6 overs. In response, Australia could only muster 100/5, despite Jack Wood's unbeaten 55 off 16 balls.

Nepal's bowler Pratish GC was instrumental with a three-wicket haul. In a riveting contest, India faced a heartbreaking one-run defeat against UAE. Desperate to keep their quarter-final hopes alive, Stuart Binny's commendable effort fell short as India chased a daunting 131; he scored a swift 44, while Uthappa contributed 43.

Elsewhere, New Zealand crumbled against Oman, failing to chase down 103, while England overpowered India in their clash. Ravi Bopara's supreme performance with both bat and ball sunk India as they struggled to overcome the target of 120. Australia later secured a semi-final berth, defeating hosts Hong Kong by 13 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)