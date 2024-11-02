Left Menu

RCB Retains Talent: Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar Set for Another Season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has retained left-arm seamer Yash Dayal and dynamic batsman Rajat Patidar for IPL 2025. Head coach Andy Flower praised Dayal's swing bowling prowess and Patidar's run-scoring ability, emphasizing their crucial roles in the team's future plans as they look to build on IPL 2024 achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:36 IST
Yash Dayal. (Photo- IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has lauded left-arm seamer Yash Dayal, emphasizing his capability to swing the ball both ways as a key asset. The Bengaluru franchise, on Thursday, announced their decision to retain Dayal for Rs. 5 Crores ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Dayal, an uncapped player, played a pivotal role leading RCB's bowling attack in IPL 2024, claiming 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.15. In a statement on Jio Cinema, Flower expressed optimism about Dayal's ongoing career ascent, noting his talents add a rare quality to their lineup.

Flower further discussed the retention of Rajat Patidar for Rs. 11 Crores, highlighting his crucial contributions and resilience within the team. Patidar's remarkable batting performance, which included scoring 395 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 177.13, was a standout in the previous season.

In IPL 2024, RCB clinched a spot in the top four after winning seven of their 14 matches, ultimately securing fourth place with 14 points. However, their campaign concluded with a playoff defeat to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

