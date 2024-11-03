Left Menu

Marcelo Leaves Fluminense Amidst Disagreement

Brazilian footballer Marcelo has parted ways with Fluminense by mutual agreement. The departure follows an unresolved disagreement with coach Mano Menezes during a match against Gremio. Details of the exchange were not disclosed by either party or the club.

Brazilian defender Marcelo has exited Fluminense following a mutual agreement, the club announced on Saturday. The reasons behind the departure of the former Real Madrid fullback, who is 36 years old, remain undisclosed.

The split comes after Marcelo had a conflict with coach Mano Menezes at the Maracana stadium during a 2-2 draw with Gremio. As Marcelo was preparing to enter the game, Menezes reacted negatively to something Marcelo said, instructing him to return to the bench instead.

"I was going to put Marcelo in at that moment, but I heard something I didn't like, so I changed my mind," Menezes stated at a post-match press conference, providing no further explanation.

