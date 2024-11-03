Livingstone's Heroics Level Series with Stunning Century

England captain Liam Livingstone delivered a stunning performance by scoring a magnificent century, guiding the tourists to a five-wicket victory over West Indies in Antigua on Saturday. This victory leveled the series at 1-1.

Faced with a daunting target of 329 to keep the series alive, Livingstone remained unbeaten on 124 from 85 balls, hitting nine sixes in the process. England managed their chase perfectly despite an aggressive finish by the West Indies, who scored 93 off the final 10 overs thanks to Shai Hope's 117.

England found themselves in a precarious position at 160-4, but Livingstone, partnering with Sam Curran's run-a-ball 52, brought them back into contention. Livingstone's powerful hitting sealed the game with 22 runs off a single over, making the victory inevitable. Opener Phil Salt's 59 and Jacob Bethell's 55 also laid a solid foundation for the chase.

