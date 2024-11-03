Left Menu

Livingstone's Heroics Level Series with Stunning Century

England captain Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten century to lead his team to a five-wicket victory over West Indies, leveling the series at 1-1. Chasing 329, Livingstone's 124 off 85 balls, supported by Sam Curran's 52, ensured the win as England overcame a formidable target in Antigua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 03:47 IST
Livingstone's Heroics Level Series with Stunning Century

England captain Liam Livingstone delivered a stunning performance by scoring a magnificent century, guiding the tourists to a five-wicket victory over West Indies in Antigua on Saturday. This victory leveled the series at 1-1.

Faced with a daunting target of 329 to keep the series alive, Livingstone remained unbeaten on 124 from 85 balls, hitting nine sixes in the process. England managed their chase perfectly despite an aggressive finish by the West Indies, who scored 93 off the final 10 overs thanks to Shai Hope's 117.

England found themselves in a precarious position at 160-4, but Livingstone, partnering with Sam Curran's run-a-ball 52, brought them back into contention. Livingstone's powerful hitting sealed the game with 22 runs off a single over, making the victory inevitable. Opener Phil Salt's 59 and Jacob Bethell's 55 also laid a solid foundation for the chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024