MotoGP Eyes Barcelona for Season Finale Amid Valencia Floods

MotoGP is exploring the possibility of moving its final race of the season to Barcelona, following disastrous floods in Valencia, Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta announced on Sunday.

Initially slated for November 15-17 in Valencia, the race was canceled due to the floods, which have left at least 214 dead. Barcelona, already home to the Catalunya Grand Prix, is seen as the most viable alternative.

Talking to the MotoGP community, Ezpeleta emphasized that Barcelona offers logistical advantages and can aid Valencia's recovery. Confirmation from local authorities for the new venue is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)