Drama at the Finish: Abdi Nageeye Clinches NYC Marathon, Sheila Chepkirui Triumphs in Women's Race

Abdi Nageeye emerged victorious in the New York City Marathon by ending Evans Chebet's hopes in the final stretch. Sheila Chepkirui spearheaded the Kenyan dominance in the women's category, outpacing defending champion Hellen Obiri to secure her first major title, with Vivian Cheruiyot finishing third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling conclusion to the New York City Marathon, Dutchman Abdi Nageeye pushed past the competition in the final mile to capture the title with a time of two hours seven minutes and 39 seconds. The 2022 winner, Evans Chebet of Kenya, was edged out in the last 400 meters, clocking in at 2:07:45 to take second place.

Meanwhile, the women's race saw a commanding performance from Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui. She led a Kenyan sweep by maintaining a strong pace from the outset, eventually outpacing defending champion Hellen Obiri in a tense final mile. Chepkirui's triumph was completed in 2:24:35, earning her the top spot on the podium.

Obiri, fresh off a third-place finish at the Paris Olympics, trailed by 14 seconds, while veteran 41-year-old Vivian Cheruiyot added another medal to Kenya's collection by finishing in 2:25:21. The event highlighted impressive performances and the fierce competition at the top tiers of long-distance running.

(With inputs from agencies.)

