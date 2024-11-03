Drama at the Finish: Abdi Nageeye Clinches NYC Marathon, Sheila Chepkirui Triumphs in Women's Race

In a thrilling conclusion to the New York City Marathon, Dutchman Abdi Nageeye pushed past the competition in the final mile to capture the title with a time of two hours seven minutes and 39 seconds. The 2022 winner, Evans Chebet of Kenya, was edged out in the last 400 meters, clocking in at 2:07:45 to take second place.

Meanwhile, the women's race saw a commanding performance from Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui. She led a Kenyan sweep by maintaining a strong pace from the outset, eventually outpacing defending champion Hellen Obiri in a tense final mile. Chepkirui's triumph was completed in 2:24:35, earning her the top spot on the podium.

Obiri, fresh off a third-place finish at the Paris Olympics, trailed by 14 seconds, while veteran 41-year-old Vivian Cheruiyot added another medal to Kenya's collection by finishing in 2:25:21. The event highlighted impressive performances and the fierce competition at the top tiers of long-distance running.

(With inputs from agencies.)