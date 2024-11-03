Prabhsimran Singh: Punjab Kings' Key Retention Ahead of IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings have decided to retain wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 season. Singh, who has been a crucial part of the team since 2019, boasts an impressive record of 756 runs in 34 matches, with a strike rate of 146.22.

Upon being retained, Prabhsimran expressed his gratitude towards the franchise and its supporters. 'I am thankful for the trust they have placed in me. My objective is to contribute to the team, aiming to secure as many victories as possible,' said Prabhsimran in a statement released by the Punjab Kings.

Looking forward, Prabhsimran is set on achieving team success in IPL 2025. His aspirations align with the arrival of new head coach Ricky Ponting, who is expected to rejuvenate the team's strategy for a winning season. The Kings haven't made it to the playoffs since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)