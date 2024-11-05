Virat Kohli: Celebrating a Cricketing Titan's Meteoric Journey

Virat Kohli, an emblematic figure in Indian cricket, turned 36 on Tuesday. Over his 15-year career, Kohli has not only set groundbreaking cricket records but also carved himself a place among the greatest the sport has known. His dedication and hard work shine through myriad awards and achievements.

Starting as a young prodigy, leading India to an ICC U19 World Cup win, Kohli evolved into the epitome of aggression and top-tier performance. His transformation from a promising stroke player to a cricketing phenomenon is reflective of how Indian cricket has progressed: fiercely competitive and technically adept.

From his 2008 debut, Kohli's Test cricket journey saw him score over 9,000 runs. As a captain, his record-breaking streak, highlighted by his fitness-driven culture and strategic prowess, led India to 40 Test victories, establishing him as a pivotal ambassador of the long format. His staggering ODI statistics further establish his dominance, with over 13,906 runs and a variety of records to his name, including being the fastest to milestones in the format.

