India Sets Sights on Hosting 2036 Olympics: A Game-Changing Move

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially expressed its aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission.

This decision, confirmed by a source in the sports ministry, represents India's first definitive step toward vying for the prestigious event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier mentioned the ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, a plan that could significantly bolster economic growth and social advancement in the nation.

Despite facing competition from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, India's bid is reinforced by support from current IOC President Thomas Bach.

Ahmedabad emerges as a potential city to host the spectacle, should the bid succeed, while top sports officials lobby for the inclusion of indigenous sports if they succeed.

Internal challenges persist, however, including disagreements within the IOA leadership over executive appointments.

