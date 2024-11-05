Left Menu

India Sets Sights on Hosting 2036 Olympics: A Game-Changing Move

The Indian Olympic Association has submitted a 'Letter of Intent' to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The move aims to propel economic growth and social progress. India faces competition from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, as the decision awaits post-IOC elections. Ahmedabad is mentioned as a probable host city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:51 IST
India Sets Sights on Hosting 2036 Olympics: A Game-Changing Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially expressed its aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission.

This decision, confirmed by a source in the sports ministry, represents India's first definitive step toward vying for the prestigious event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier mentioned the ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, a plan that could significantly bolster economic growth and social advancement in the nation.

Despite facing competition from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, India's bid is reinforced by support from current IOC President Thomas Bach.

Ahmedabad emerges as a potential city to host the spectacle, should the bid succeed, while top sports officials lobby for the inclusion of indigenous sports if they succeed.

Internal challenges persist, however, including disagreements within the IOA leadership over executive appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024