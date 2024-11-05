Revamped Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Hiatus

The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make a grand comeback with revamped features after a seven-year pause. The men's competition kicks off on December 28 in Rourkela with a clash between Delhi SG Pipers and Visakhapatnam's Gonasika. This year, the league introduces both men's and women's tournaments, showcasing talent from across the country.

The men's HIL comprises eight teams, with the first phase running until January 18 as each team faces off once. The league then splits into two groups for phase two, starting January 19, with top teams advancing to semifinals scheduled on January 31, and finals on February 1.

For the first time, the women's tournament starts on January 12 in Ranchi, involving Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Soorma Hockey Club. These teams will compete once against each other, leading to a final showdown on February 1. Organizers aim to fuel excitement by holding matches in various locations, enhancing the fan experience.

