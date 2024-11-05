Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Shines as India Climbs ICC Rankings

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose to joint ninth in ICC Women's ODI rankings after a strong performance against New Zealand. Smriti Mandhana stayed fourth, while Deepti Sharma and others also climbed the bowling chart. India secured third place in ICC Women's Championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:33 IST
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has successfully climbed to the joint ninth position in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings, announced on Tuesday. This follows her crucial role in India's six-wicket triumph over New Zealand during the third ODI in Ahmedabad.

Harmanpreet's 59 not out from 63 deliveries was instrumental in pushing her back into the top 10 after slipping three spots initially. Meanwhile, opener Smriti Mandhana maintains her fourth position, following a stellar century that earned her the player of the match accolade.

The bowling department saw India's Deepti Sharma gaining important positions, holding her second place with 703 rating points. India secures third place in the ICC Women's Championship, underscoring their growing prowess on the international stage.

