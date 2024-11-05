Tennis Tournaments Serve Aid: ITF Donates to Spanish Flood Relief

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support flood relief efforts following devastating flooding in Spain. The decision comes as the finals of both the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup are set to take place in Malaga this month.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ITF, along with its prestigious team tournaments, communicated their profound sympathy to those impacted by the catastrophic floods in Spain. They are collaborating with Cruz Roja and have called on fans to contribute to the relief efforts. However, the exact amount of the donation remains undisclosed.

Tragically, authorities in the eastern Valencia region have recovered more than 200 bodies after severe weather triggered flash floods. Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and soldiers, continue the search for missing persons. Meanwhile, the Billie Jean King Cup will be held from November 13 to 20, and the Davis Cup, marking the conclusion of Rafael Nadal's illustrious career, is scheduled from November 19 to 24, both in Malaga.

(With inputs from agencies.)