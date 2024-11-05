Left Menu

Tennis Tournaments Serve Aid: ITF Donates to Spanish Flood Relief

The International Tennis Federation is donating to the Spanish Red Cross to aid flood relief after severe flooding hit Spain. The contributions tie in with the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup finals in Malaga, urging fans to join. Over 200 victims have been identified so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:37 IST
Tennis Tournaments Serve Aid: ITF Donates to Spanish Flood Relief
  • Country:
  • Spain

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support flood relief efforts following devastating flooding in Spain. The decision comes as the finals of both the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup are set to take place in Malaga this month.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ITF, along with its prestigious team tournaments, communicated their profound sympathy to those impacted by the catastrophic floods in Spain. They are collaborating with Cruz Roja and have called on fans to contribute to the relief efforts. However, the exact amount of the donation remains undisclosed.

Tragically, authorities in the eastern Valencia region have recovered more than 200 bodies after severe weather triggered flash floods. Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and soldiers, continue the search for missing persons. Meanwhile, the Billie Jean King Cup will be held from November 13 to 20, and the Davis Cup, marking the conclusion of Rafael Nadal's illustrious career, is scheduled from November 19 to 24, both in Malaga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024