Left Menu

Pig's Head Sparks Controversy in Heated Brazilian Derby

A pig's head was thrown onto the field during a match between Corinthians and Palmeiras, causing a near injury to Corinthians player Yuri Alberto. The event recalled a similar incident in Spain in 2002. Palmeiras, who have embraced the pig as their mascot, faced intense rivalry at the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:34 IST
Pig's Head Sparks Controversy in Heated Brazilian Derby
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions flared during the Brazilian championship match between Corinthians and Palmeiras when a pig's head was hurled onto the pitch. The shocking incident nearly caused an injury to Corinthians player Yuri Alberto, who mistook the object for a cushion and attempted to kick it away.

The rivalry between these two fierce competitors intensified when Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga was about to take a corner, and the pig's head landed ominously nearby. This act echoed a notorious moment from 2002 in Spain, when Barcelona fans showed their disapproval by throwing a pig's head onto the field during Luis Figo's return with Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Palmeiras adopted the pig as their mascot years ago following insults from rival fans, adding another layer to Monday's contentious derby. The event received widespread media attention, with Yuri Alberto recounting his alarming experience on Globo Esporte TV, stating the situation was far from what he expected on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024