Pig's Head Sparks Controversy in Heated Brazilian Derby

Tensions flared during the Brazilian championship match between Corinthians and Palmeiras when a pig's head was hurled onto the pitch. The shocking incident nearly caused an injury to Corinthians player Yuri Alberto, who mistook the object for a cushion and attempted to kick it away.

The rivalry between these two fierce competitors intensified when Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga was about to take a corner, and the pig's head landed ominously nearby. This act echoed a notorious moment from 2002 in Spain, when Barcelona fans showed their disapproval by throwing a pig's head onto the field during Luis Figo's return with Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Palmeiras adopted the pig as their mascot years ago following insults from rival fans, adding another layer to Monday's contentious derby. The event received widespread media attention, with Yuri Alberto recounting his alarming experience on Globo Esporte TV, stating the situation was far from what he expected on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)