Shohei Ohtani: A Legend on the Mend After World Series Injury

Shohei Ohtani underwent successful shoulder surgery after an injury in the World Series. The Dodgers expect him back for spring training. Despite not pitching, Ohtani achieved a historic 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, signed a record deal, and continues to break viewership records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 05:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 05:52 IST
Shohei Ohtani, the phenomenal pitcher-hitter, had successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a left shoulder injury sustained during the World Series. The Dodgers have confirmed that Ohtani will be ready for spring training.

The Japanese star dislocated his shoulder while stealing second base in Game Two against the Yankees but returned to help his team secure a 4-1 series win. Renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles.

Despite not pitching this season due to a previous elbow surgery, Ohtani made history with 50 home runs and 50 steals, winning a record $700 million contract. He's also poised for his third MVP award and is expected to pitch next season.

