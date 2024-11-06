Left Menu

IPL Auction Extravaganza: New Names on the Block

The annual IPL mega auction is set to feature a diverse array of players, including seasoned veterans and fresh faces. Notable absentees include England's Ben Stokes. Italian Thomas Draca and USA's Saurabh Netravalkar add international flair to the event, while Indian talents seek lucrative contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:21 IST
IPL Auction Extravaganza: New Names on the Block
England Test captain Ben Stokes (Image: ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The IPL mega auction, set for November 24-25 in Jeddah, marks a significant event in the international cricket calendar with 1,574 players initially registered. Notably absent is England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who opted out to focus on his fitness regime.

While Indian marquee players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul list themselves at a base price of Rs 2 crore, the spotlight also shines on international recruits. Italian pacer Thomas Draca, having impressed at the Global T20 Canada, seeks inclusion alongside USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar and veteran English pacer James Anderson.

As teams eye the lucrative contracts with a total purse of Rs 120 crore per franchise, new and returning cricketers aim to clinch their spots in the world-renowned league. With a mix of domestic and international players, the auction showcases cricket's expanding global dimension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024