IPL Auction Extravaganza: New Names on the Block

The IPL mega auction, set for November 24-25 in Jeddah, marks a significant event in the international cricket calendar with 1,574 players initially registered. Notably absent is England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who opted out to focus on his fitness regime.

While Indian marquee players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul list themselves at a base price of Rs 2 crore, the spotlight also shines on international recruits. Italian pacer Thomas Draca, having impressed at the Global T20 Canada, seeks inclusion alongside USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar and veteran English pacer James Anderson.

As teams eye the lucrative contracts with a total purse of Rs 120 crore per franchise, new and returning cricketers aim to clinch their spots in the world-renowned league. With a mix of domestic and international players, the auction showcases cricket's expanding global dimension.

(With inputs from agencies.)