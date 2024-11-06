Real Madrid's Defensive Woes: Ancelotti Vows Improvement After AC Milan Defeat

In the wake of a disappointing 1-3 defeat to AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti acknowledges his team's ongoing struggle for defensive solidity. The Champions League clash saw Vinicius Junior as the sole scorer for the Los Merengue, while Milan's Malick Thiaw, Alvaro Morata, and Tijjani Reijnders each found the net.

Facing the press post-match, Ancelotti candidly admitted to the side's deficiencies. 'What we're witnessing on the pitch is concerning, and there's something missing,' he remarked. Citing the nine goals conceded in recent outings as excessive, he emphasized the need for urgent defensive recalibration, a hallmark of Real Madrid's success in the past.

Despite the defeat, Ancelotti remains optimistic about the future, highlighting the team's potential for growth. With Real Madrid currently holding the 17th spot in the UCL standings, they prepare to face Osasuna in La Liga on November 9, aiming to reignite their competitive edge.

