Bottas and Zhou Exit Sauber: A New Chapter Begins

Formula One drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will part ways with Sauber at the end of the season. The decision was reached after discussions determined that continuing together wasn't viable. Nico Hulkenberg will join the team next season as Sauber transitions to an Audi factory outfit by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:04 IST
In a significant move, Sauber has announced the departure of Formula One drivers Valtteri Bottas from Finland and Zhou Guanyu from China at the conclusion of this season. The team, which has been engaged in constructive discussions with Bottas and Zhou, stated that mutual conditions for continuing collaboration could not be met, prompting the decision to part ways.

Sauber expressed gratitude towards both drivers for their contributions over the past three years, highlighting their professionalism and dedication as instrumental in the team's growth. The drivers, known for their experience and enthusiasm, have been pivotal in supporting Sauber's development.

Looking ahead, Sauber will welcome German driver Nico Hulkenberg, currently racing with Haas, for the upcoming season. This transition comes as Sauber is set to become an Audi factory team by 2026, marking a new chapter in their racing journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

