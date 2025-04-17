Left Menu

Nico Hulkenberg: The Resilient F1 Veteran Still Chasing the Podium Dream

Nico Hulkenberg, despite being a veteran of 231 starts and 15 years in Formula 1, remains podium-less with one pole position and three fourth-place finishes. Known for his resilience, he aims to perform well with Kick Sauber till 2026, undeterred by past setbacks like the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:54 IST
Nico Hulkenberg's Formula 1 career continues to defy the odds as he remains the unluckiest driver on the circuit with zero podium finishes in his name. The 37-year-old German made his F1 debut 15 years ago and has since made 231 starts.

Despite having one pole position and three fourth-place finishes, Hulkenberg's dream of standing on the podium has been elusive. His 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix mishap, where a collision with Lewis Hamilton dashed his lead, still haunts him, but he maintains focus on the present.

He managed to secure a full-time position with Kick Sauber, ensuring his presence on the F1 grid until 2026. Hulkenberg's passion for the sport drives him forward, even with the grueling schedule of 24 races since last season, although a return to India seems unlikely anytime soon owing to the packed calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

