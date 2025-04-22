Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Challenges 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warned of challenging the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal in the Supreme Court if it is implemented by the Centre. He emphasized the National Conference's willingness to take legal action if Parliament cannot address shortcomings, as they did with the Waqf Amendment Act.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed strong reservations about the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) proposal, indicating that the National Conference (NC) may challenge the initiative in the Supreme Court.

Abdullah's comments came in response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur's endorsement of the ONOE proposal as beneficial for the entire country. Abdullah reiterated his party's readiness to seek judicial intervention, as they did concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Emphasizing the NC's right to legal recourse, Abdullah underscored their intention to ensure the government addresses any unresolved issues, warning against the imposition of the law without necessary parliamentary scrutiny.

