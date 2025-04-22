Unyielding Assaults: A Chronology of Kashmir's Civilian Targeted Terror Attacks

Since 2000, Kashmir has witnessed numerous terror attacks targeting civilians, with the first major incident occurring on March 21, 2000, when militants killed 36 Sikhs in Chattisinghpora.

Following this, repeated assaults unfolded, including significant attacks on Amarnath pilgrims, such as the 2000 Nunwan base camp and the 2001 Sheshnag base camp incidents. In October 2001, a suicide bombing at the Jammu & Kashmir State Legislature in Srinagar resulted in 36 deaths.

Other notable incidents include the killings of 24 Kashmiri Pandits in Pulwama's Nandimarg and the 2002 IED blast at Lower Munda. The pattern of violence continued with a 2005 marketplace explosion in Pulwama and the 2017 Amarnath Yatra bus attack. These events highlight the persistent threat to civilians amidst the region's enduring conflict.

