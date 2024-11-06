Brazilian Sensation Bortoleto Joins Audi F1 for 2025

Sauber has made a significant move in its transition to the Audi Formula One team, securing Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto for its 2025 roster. This strategic decision marks a fresh chapter for the team as it prepares for future competitions.

The Swiss-based racing outfit confirmed the departures of Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu at the season's close. It paves the way for a revitalized driver lineup that aims to boost the team's performance on the global stage.

In a related development earlier this year, Sauber announced that German driver Nico Hulkenberg, currently with Haas, will join the team for the next season. This reshuffling highlights Sauber's ongoing efforts to gear up for its complete transformation into Audi in 2026 with a focus on a dynamic and competitive driver lineup.

